Water Park Visitor Dies After Being Infected by Brain-Eating Bacteria

A North Carolina resident has died after being infected by a brain-eating amoeba at a water park. The unidentified victim fell ill after visiting Fantasy Lake Water Park, located in Cumberland County, on July 12th, North Carolina health officials say. The water park visitor died this week. The Centers for Disease Control on Thursday confirmed the death was caused by Naegleria Fowleri, more commonly referred to as “brain-eating bacteria.” When forced up the nose, the bacteria will cause headaches before progressing to coma and ultimately death, the CDC reports. It’s known to have infected 145 U.S. residents between 1962 and 2018.

