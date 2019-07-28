Register to attend the Radio From Hell Contract Signing Party!

RADIO FROM HELL CONTRACT SIGNING MIXER
Featuring a Not Safe For Work Podcast
August 8th from 7p -9p at The Point After Bar & Grill
They had us worried but Radio From Hell is Signing on for another THREE YEARS! And we want you to celebrate with us! Powered by The Point After Bar & Grill, Radio From Hell and X96 are having a Contract Signing Party on August 8th from 7p – 9p! And yes they will be doing a NSFW podcast recording! If you want a spot at the best contract signing in at least 4 years register below for you and whoever you’re bringing, each registration is good for ONLY ONE Entry! ONLY the names that register will have access, (there are no plus ones, everyone has to enter names)
Space is VERY limited so register now to lock in your spot!
Date: August 8th, 2019
Time: 7p – 9p
Location: The Point After, 5445 South 900 East, Murray, UT 84117
REGISTER HERE
