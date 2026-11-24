Boner Candidate #1: THE OLD BAT FINALLY GETS WHAT SHE DESERVES.

Republican congresswoman Virginia Foxx of North Carolina lost the election to a Democrat after she requested a recount of the votes. According to an article on People.com, “The longtime GOP congresswoman, who has represented North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District since 2005, requested a recount after initial election results showed that she had been trailing Hubbard by about 330 votes, CNN reported.” Foxx had been subject to criticism earlier this year after she wrote a response to a child who had written her a letter. The child’s mother “described the congresswoman’s letter replying to her son’s essay as ‘disrespectful’ and ‘hostile’ with an ‘unkind tone.'”

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Boner Candidate #2: COLLEGE SPORTS FANS! THEY’RE THE BEST!

According to an article on Fox13.com, during a football game between the University of Tennessee and Louisiana State University, students from Tennessee threw “debris, including golf balls and mustard bottles, toward LSU and coach Lane Kiffin during a 27-13 victory.” This was not the first time that Tennessee fans had thrown items at Kiffin and the team he was with as a similar incident happened back in 2021 when he was coaching Ole Miss at the time. Tennessee was issued a fine of $250,000 for the recent incident. The behavior seems to have been encouraged by Tennessee’s current coach Josh Heupel, who said prior to the recent game about Kiffin coming back, “I certainly hope our fan base hasn’t cooled off. Whether it’s the grocery stores being fully stocked with mustard or our sports stores, making sure that they got reinforcements on the golf balls … hopefully Knoxville’s ready for his arrival.”

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Boner Candidate #3: THAT MUST HAVE BEEN WHAT WAS CAUSING THE CONSTANT CALLS

According to Good Parts Media, Subhan Mohammadi, a Washington man, was arrested after “flooding the 911 system with more than 1,400 calls and texts over just three days.” A worker who was working the phone lines said regarding the incident, “It was around the clock; there was no break. We would disconnect, and he would call back.” Mohammadi’s actions were reportedly fueled by his upset at “a court-issued protective order he couldn’t modify.”

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