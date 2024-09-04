Boner of the Day for September 4th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: IT WAS COLEEN HOOVER’S ‘IT STARTS WITH US’ AND HE HEARD IT WAS BETTER THAN ‘IT ENDS WITH US.’
An unnamed Italian man was arrested after an attempted burglary in Rome. The key word being attempted, as the man got distracted from the burglary and began reading a book. The man had become interested in a book about the Iliad from the God’s point of view, while then being confronted by the elderly tenant of the apartment. The burglar tried to escape from a balcony that he had used to gain entrance to the apartment, but was shortly arrested after by police, as the apartment tenant had called them.
via Wanted in Rome
Boner Candidate #2: LOOKS LIKE THAT JOURNEY TO WEIGHT LOSS AND A HEALTHIER LIFE CAME TO AN END QUITE A WHILE AGO
Amy Slaton, star of reality show “1,000-lb Sisters”, was arrested and charged with drug possession and child endangerment while at a zoo in Tennessee this past Monday. Crockett County deputies arrived on the scene at the drive-thru safari of the zoo after it was alleged by zoo staff a visitor in line had been bitten by one of the camels. Slaton and Brian Lovvorn were in the car, along with two children, and police say when approaching the car, ” [they were] immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest’s vehicle.” After a search, police found illegal mushrooms and marijuana in the vehicle and removed the children to family. The Crockett County Sheriff’s Department released a statement on Facebook saying, “The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.”
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #3: NOT THE GUY WE WANT TO BE IN CHARGE OF AIMING NUCLEAR MISSLES
Navy Commander of the USS John McCain, Cameron Yaste, has reportedly been removed from duty after a picture of him holding a rifle with a backwards scope circulated the internet. Yaste was removed after the Navy released a statement saying “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command the guided-missile destroyer” was the reason of him being relieved, since the USS John McCain is currently in operation in the Gulf of Oman.
via KSL