Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 9.04.2024

Friday the 6th:
- Ghost Files at Kingsbury Hall
- Wallows – The Plaza at America First Field
- Creed w/ 3 Doors Down + Finger Eleven at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater
Saturday the 7th:
- Jason Aldean at Utah First
- Moenia at The Depot
Sunday the 8th:
- Post Malone – F-1 Trillion Tour – Sunday/Monday – September 8 & 9 at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Arin Ray December 15 at Soundwell
- Role Model March 29 at The Union Event Center
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- 2024 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link
- This Weeks Movies: Superbad vs. SLC Punk! (LAST WEEKEND)
- Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2024 8/10-10/13 – Link
- 2024 Salt Lake Greek Festival 9/06-9/08 – Link
- JessaKae Enchanted Garden Ball at La Callie 9/06-9/07 – Link
- Salt Lake Bees vs. Sacramento River Cats – Link
- Utah Fungi Festival 2024 – 9/06-9/08 – Link
- Haunted Houses Open
Friday the 6th:
- Tony Holiday with The Theys at The State Room – Link
- Trash Moon Collective Hootenanny at Commonweath Room – Link
- Charlieonnafriday at Kilby Court – Link
- Sippy: Fall 2024 Tour at Soundwell – Link
- THE LIMOUSINES at Urban Lounge – Link
- Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship at Maverik Center – Link
Saturday the 7th:
- Neal Francis with Harpers at Commonweath Room – Link
- SLAM Music Festival 2024 at Pioneer Park – Link
- Real Salt Lake Oktoberfest at America First Fields – Link
- Out of the Darkness Walk to Prevent Suicide – Salt Lake City – Link
- BIKE PROM 2024 – Link
- Nate Jackson: Super Funny World Tour at Capitol Theater – Link
- Utah Utes Football vs Baylor – Link
Sunday the 8th:
Farmers Markets
- Downtown Farmers Market 2024 – Saturdays 8am-2pm through Oct. 19th – Link
- 2024 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays 10am – 2pm through Oct. 12th – Link
- 2024 Sunnyvale Farmers Market at Sunnyvale Park – Sat 10:30-1:30 through Oct. 12th – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market at Sandy Amphitheater – Sat 9-1pm through Oct. 19th- Link
- 2024 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – Fri and Sat – through 10/26 – Link
- 9th West Farmer’s Market 2024 – Sundays 10am – 3pm through Oct 13th – Link
- Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm through Oct. 13th – Link