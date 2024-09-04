News

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 9.04.2024

Posted on

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Friday the 6th:  

  • Ghost Files at Kingsbury Hall
  • Wallows – The Plaza at America First Field
  • Creed w/ 3 Doors Down + Finger Eleven at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater

Saturday the 7th: 

  • Jason Aldean at Utah First
  • Moenia at The Depot

Sunday the 8th:

  • Post Malone – F-1 Trillion Tour – Sunday/Monday – September 8 & 9 at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater

On sale Friday at 10am: 

  • Arin Ray December 15 at Soundwell
  • Role Model March 29 at The Union Event Center

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • 2024 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link 
    • This Weeks Movies:  Superbad vs. SLC Punk! (LAST WEEKEND)
  • Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2024 8/10-10/13 – Link
  • 2024 Salt Lake Greek Festival 9/06-9/08 – Link 
  • JessaKae Enchanted Garden Ball at La Callie 9/06-9/07 – Link 
  • Salt Lake Bees vs. Sacramento River Cats – Link 
  • Utah Fungi Festival 2024 – 9/06-9/08 – Link 
  • Haunted Houses Open 
    • Castle of Chaos – Link 
    • Fear Factory – Link 

Friday the 6th: 

  • Tony Holiday with The Theys at The State Room – Link 
  • Trash Moon Collective Hootenanny at Commonweath Room – Link 
  • Charlieonnafriday at Kilby Court – Link 
  • Sippy: Fall 2024 Tour at Soundwell – Link
  • THE LIMOUSINES at Urban Lounge – Link
  • Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship at Maverik Center – Link 

Saturday the 7th:

  • Neal Francis with Harpers at Commonweath Room – Link 
  • SLAM Music Festival 2024 at Pioneer Park – Link 
  • Real Salt Lake Oktoberfest at America First Fields – Link 
  • Out of the Darkness Walk to Prevent Suicide – Salt Lake City – Link 
  • BIKE PROM 2024 – Link 
  • Nate Jackson: Super Funny World Tour at Capitol Theater – Link  
  • Utah Utes Football vs Baylor – Link 

Sunday the 8th:

  • Pixie & The Partygrass Boys at Urban Lounge – Link 
  • Violent Femmes at Sandy Amphitheater – Link 

Farmers Markets

  • Downtown Farmers Market 2024 – Saturdays 8am-2pm through Oct. 19thLink
  • 2024 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays 10am – 2pm through Oct. 12thLink 
  • 2024 Sunnyvale Farmers Market at Sunnyvale Park – Sat 10:30-1:30 through Oct. 12thLink 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market at Sandy Amphitheater – Sat 9-1pm through Oct. 19th- Link 
  • 2024 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – Fri and Sat – through 10/26 – Link 
  • 9th West Farmer’s Market 2024 – Sundays 10am – 3pm through Oct 13thLink 
  • Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm through Oct. 13thLink 
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top