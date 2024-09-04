Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 9.04.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Friday the 6th:

Ghost Files at Kingsbury Hall

Wallows – The Plaza at America First Field

Creed w/ 3 Doors Down + Finger Eleven at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater

Saturday the 7th:

Jason Aldean at Utah First

Moenia at The Depot

Sunday the 8th:

Post Malone – F-1 Trillion Tour – Sunday/Monday – September 8 & 9 at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater

On sale Friday at 10am:

Arin Ray December 15 at Soundwell

Role Model March 29 at The Union Event Center

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

2024 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link This Weeks Movies: Superbad vs. SLC Punk! (LAST WEEKEND)

Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2024 8/10-10/13 – Link

2024 Salt Lake Greek Festival 9/06-9/08 – Link

JessaKae Enchanted Garden Ball at La Callie 9/06-9/07 – Link

Salt Lake Bees vs. Sacramento River Cats – Link

Utah Fungi Festival 2024 – 9/06-9/08 – Link

Haunted Houses Open Castle of Chaos – Link Fear Factory – Link



Friday the 6th:

Tony Holiday with The Theys at The State Room – Link

Trash Moon Collective Hootenanny at Commonweath Room – Link

Charlieonnafriday at Kilby Court – Link

Sippy: Fall 2024 Tour at Soundwell – Link

THE LIMOUSINES at Urban Lounge – Link

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship at Maverik Center – Link

Saturday the 7th:

Neal Francis with Harpers at Commonweath Room – Link

SLAM Music Festival 2024 at Pioneer Park – Link

Real Salt Lake Oktoberfest at America First Fields – Link

Out of the Darkness Walk to Prevent Suicide – Salt Lake City – Link

BIKE PROM 2024 – Link

Nate Jackson: Super Funny World Tour at Capitol Theater – Link

Utah Utes Football vs Baylor – Link

Sunday the 8th:

Pixie & The Partygrass Boys at Urban Lounge – Link

Violent Femmes at Sandy Amphitheater – Link

Farmers Markets