Stranger Things Teasing Season 3 Titles

Not only does 2019 bring us a new year, but it kicks off the third season of Stranger Things. Taking to their official Twitter on Sunday, the series has released all eight episode titles in a new, minute-long trailer that begins with the words, “In the summer of 1985, the adventure continues,” over the show’s theme music.

The first episode will be called “Suzie, Do You Copy?” followed by “The Mall Rats,” “The Case of the Missing Lifeguard,” “The Sauna Test,” “The Source,” “The Birthday,” “The Bite” and “The Battle of Starcourt.” Starcourt is the name of the mall created for the new season, which was teased in a promo released back in July.