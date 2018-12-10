Study Says Stop Drinking Coffee in the A.M.

What if I told you that there’s a new study that says that you shouldn’t drink coffee as soon as you wake up? Would you be in your feelings? Well, a study that says this is out now, but it also says that instead of grabbing a cup of joe as soon as you wake up you should wait until an hour after waking up for that coffee fix.

Why wait? Researchers say you should wait an hour because within the first hour of being awake our body is producing cortisol, and if you drink coffee while the body is producing cortisol, the body will begin to produce less and throw off your body’s natural rhythm. This, in turn, will undermine caffeine’s effects and work against cortisol that your body creates, giving you a higher tolerance for coffee, and as a result, making you want more.

