Researchers Say James Bond Is An Alcoholic

One of the most iconic characters of all time might have a drinking problem. New research says James Bond is an alcoholic. The study looked at 24 Bond films. They found 007 drinking 109 times during the movies which averaged out to 4.5 times per film. Bond’s blood alcohol level was estimated to be at .36. The researchers said that number could kill most people.

Their conclusion was “There is strong and consistent evidence that James Bond has a chronic alcohol consumption problem at the “severe” end of the spectrum. He should seek professional help and try to find other strategies for managing occupational stress.” The article was written with a tongue-in-cheek tone since ya know, he’s a fictional character.