Another Warning Not To Eat Raw Cookie Dough

It might seem tempting to take a bite of raw cookie dough but the Centers for Disease Control says don’t do it. Warnings about eating cookie dough have been around for years. The CDC has issued their updated advisory for the holiday season. Why shouldn’t you munch on raw cookie dough? Flour and raw eggs could contain bacteria and salmonella. This goes for any unbaked mix so it’s probably best not to lick the spoon of the cake batter.

Now go ahead. You’re going to eat it anyway.