Sugar Rush: Smarties Bars Are Back

Smarties Bars are returning to store shelves.

Yes, a chocolate bar with mini Smarties candies packed in for the party.

They come in milk chocolate, white chocolate, or orange chocolate flavors.

There seems to be a candy craze happening to kick off the year. Last week, a new Peanut Butter Snickers was unveiled as well as KitKat Zebra bars.

