Sugar Rush: Smarties Bars Are Back

In case you need a little pick-me-up – we’ve got you covered.
Smarties Bars are returning to store shelves.
Yes, a chocolate bar with mini Smarties candies packed in for the party.
Smarties Chocolate Bars Are Finally Back And They Look Better Than Ever https://t.co/IVZ9FfyjTJ
— Delish UK (@DelishUK) February 8, 2021
They come in milk chocolate, white chocolate, or orange chocolate flavors.
There seems to be a candy craze happening to kick off the year. Last week, a new Peanut Butter Snickers was unveiled as well as KitKat Zebra bars.
What’s your favorite, go-to, never lets you down, classic candy bar?
