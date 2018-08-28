‘Summer Snow’ Falls Over Mountain States

Bring it!

While the east coast is dealing with a major heat wave, three northwest states are actually dealing with an August snowfall. The National Weather Service says an unusually cold storm system is resulting in snowfall in high altitude parts of Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming.

Authorities have actually declared a winter weather advisory for some areas with 4-8 inches of snow predicted. The snow could potentially reach Colorado on Tuesday.

What’s the earliest snow you’ve ever seen? What’s the latest snowfall you can remember?