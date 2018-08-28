“Weird Al” Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Is there anyone more deserving? “Weird Al” Yankovic received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, celebrating his four decades of delighting people through song, video, and movies. During the Monday ceremony, Al thanked his fans and asked one request.

“Please, please don’t pickax my star. I know it’s all the rage these days, but that’s not cool,” he joked, making a subtle reference to President Trump’s twice-destroyed star. Al also gave a hint of what to expect on his next tour, promising that it will be the biggest yet. “Every single show is going to be with a full orchestra. And it’s called Strings Attached,” he said, adding that dates will be announced in late October.