Gordon Ramsay Offers Job to College Student Denied Because of his Height

Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay is standing up for an aspiring young chef that’s been denied because of his height. 18-year-old Louis Makepeace was recently banned from a college cooking course because of his height. That’s when Ramsay stepped in.

18-year-old #LouisMakepeace is 3ft 10ins tall and says his height is the reason why his college banned him from a cooking course https://t.co/monI780BeR — Gays & Bitches (@LadyGaydar) August 27, 2018

Makepeace is 3’10 and suffers from achondroplasia, a form of short-limbed dwarfism. Ramsay heard about Makepeace’s story through social media.

In response to the issue, Ramsay tweeted: “Disgusting attitude, I’d offer him an Apprenticeship any day.”