Life

Gordon Ramsay Offers Job to College Student Denied Because of his Height

Posted on

Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay is standing up for an aspiring young chef that’s been denied because of his height. 18-year-old Louis Makepeace was recently banned from a college cooking course because of his height. That’s when Ramsay stepped in.

Makepeace is 3’10 and suffers from achondroplasia, a form of short-limbed dwarfism. Ramsay heard about Makepeace’s story through social media.

In response to the issue, Ramsay tweeted: “Disgusting attitude, I’d offer him an Apprenticeship any day.”

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top