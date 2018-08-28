Tofurky Is Suing Missouri Over The Word ‘Meat’

What is meat anyway?
The makers of Tofurky and the ACLU are suing the state of Missouri over the word ‘meat’. Missouri just passed a law that bans meat-substitute products from using the word ‘meat’ if it’s not made of actual animal flesh.
Lawmakers say the law protects consumers, but Tofurky, who use the term ‘plant-based meat’, say it interferes with their free speech.
God bless America!
