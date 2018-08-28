A West Virginia Man Had Entirely Too Many Rattlesnakes

Officials with West Virginia’s Natural Resources Police have arrested a man for having 17 rattlesnakes in his possession. The man, whose identity is being withheld, had been catching rattlesnakes from a nearby national forest and keeping them in his home.

Somebody clued the authorities in on the man’s rattlesnake collection. He was charged with two counts of illegal possession of a timber rattlesnake and possession of a rattlesnake less than 42 inches. Interestingly enough West Virginia residents are allowed one rattlesnake and it must be at least 42 inches in length.