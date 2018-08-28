Google Helps Veterans Find Civilian Jobs That Match Their Skills

Google is stepping up with new search-tools in an effort to help veterans find better jobs. Former members of the military can now search “jobs for veterans,” enter the military branch they served in and view job openings that match their skills.
On the flip side, the search giant will also allow businesses to identify as “veteran-owned” or “veteran-led” in Google Maps and mobile search results.
