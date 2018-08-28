Why This Man Was Arrested in LAX Will Leave You Scratching Your Head

On Monday, a man was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport after jumping a fence and running onto a runway. What did he do when got to the runway? The 23-year-old suspect allegedly ran onto the runway near a Delta Air Lines plane. Images on social media posted by a couple of passengers on a Delta flight showed the man doing push-ups.

#BREAKING Man arrested after police say he jumped fence at LAX, ran onto runway; awaiting more info from officials pic.twitter.com/yFYpp6Zgzq — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) August 27, 2018

Earlier this summer, another man scaled a fence at LAX and jumped on the runway, though in that instance the man was only wearing his underwear.

In this most recent incident, An LAX police rep said “a combination of mental illness and possible narcotics involved,” where the suspect was on those narcotics at the time of the incident.