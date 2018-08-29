You Could Be Fined or Jailed For Cursing At This Beach

Holy $**t, $500 is a lot of F$^%&* money to pay for dropping a few curse words but that’s exactly what It could cost you if you get caught swearing at Myrtle beach.

Cops at the popular South Carolina stretch of beaches handed out close to 300 citations last year resulting in about $22,000 in fines. Violators could also face up to 30 days in jail. Beach officials said it isn’t about the cash as much as it is about the principal.

The city spokesman said, “The goal is to have folks obey whatever rules, ordinance that any government puts in place.”