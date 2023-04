Alter Bridge will be hitting the road with Sevendust and Mammoth WVH this summer. New dates for the band’s “Pawns & Kings” tour were announced Monday, kicking off August 1st in Buffalo, NY and wrapping up August 31st in Council Bluffs, IA. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 28th. Sevendust will also be joining Alter Bridge for a string of tour dates in May.