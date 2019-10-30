Taco Wednesday!! Free Tacos Today

Wednesday is the chance for you to cash in on Taco Bell’s Steal A Base, Steal A Taco deal. The World Series promotion allows you to stop by your participating Taco Bell between 2 pm and 6 pm for a free Doritos Locos Taco. Not to be outdone, Del Taco is also giving away free tacos on Wednesday. Their promotion promises you one of three tacos anytime today. You’ll have to download their app and get the free coupon for your grub.

