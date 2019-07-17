Target Is Already Selling Halloween Decorations

Here’s something scary. It’s only the middle of July and already Target is rolling out the Halloween stuff. While back-to-school supplies on store shelves in the early summer may frighten students, this is sure to put some in a good mood. According to the retail chain’s website, most items in the “Hyde and Eek! Boutique,” which include decorations, costumes, and candy, are currently available for pre-order, set to ship out on September 8.

Why does @Target have to tease me like this? They released a sneak peek to their 2019 Halloween collection pic.twitter.com/FfEH2A3U1H — ♝ 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐱𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐚 𝐁𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐩 ♝ (@aalexandriabish) July 16, 2019

Not to be that lady but a preview of Target’s Halloween collection is out and I can’t contain myself. THERE IS A PINEAPPLE MADE OF SKULLS PEOPLE. pic.twitter.com/CANqVqAtDQ — 𝘒𝘢𝘵 (@1brokewaitress) July 15, 2019

My top 4 items on my wish list from Target's 2019 Halloween collection 🧡🖤🧡 I'm so excited for spooky season! pic.twitter.com/ZV9fSMTZhl — 𝖓𝖎𝖈𝖔𝖑𝖊🦇 (@nicole_parkins) July 17, 2019