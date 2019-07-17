Life

Target Is Already Selling Halloween Decorations

Posted on

Here’s something scary. It’s only the middle of July and already Target is rolling out the Halloween stuff. While back-to-school supplies on store shelves in the early summer may frighten students, this is sure to put some in a good mood. According to the retail chain’s website, most items in the “Hyde and Eek! Boutique,” which include decorations, costumes, and candy, are currently available for pre-order, set to ship out on September 8.

