Target Stores Will No Longer Be Open On Thanksgiving

Target is changing its policies and will no longer open its stores on Thanksgiving.

The retailer is making the change a permanent one after shutting down for Thanksgiving in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Target was one of several retail chains that would open at 5pm on Thanksgiving to allow shoppers to get a jump on Black Friday shopping. But Thanksgiving Day sales have slowed in recent years, with online shopping taking over instead.

