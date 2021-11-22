Woman Tries To Hire Assassin On Website Called RentAHitman.Com

A Michigan woman is headed to prison for trying to hire someone to kill her ex-husband – using a fake website called ‘RentAHitman.com’

52-year-old Wendy Wein found the site and filled out a ‘service request’, claiming that her ex had stolen money.

There’s just one problem – RentAHitman.com is an obvious parody site, complete with a merch store and claims like “100% compliant with the Hitman Information Privacy & Protection Act of 1964.”

A Michigan woman tried to hire an assassin online. Now, she’s going to prison. https://t.co/wM5LqyqVy0 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 22, 2021

When the owner of the site got Wein’s message, he immediately alerted police, who set up a sting operation. She pleaded guilty earlier this month and will be sentenced in January.

Wein isn’t the first person to be fooled by RentAHitman.com – the owner says more than a dozen people have used the site to try and find a real killer.

Should RentAHitman.com be allowed to exist – even if it’s a fake? Have you ever been fooled by a bogus website?