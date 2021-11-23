The PlayStation 5 Is Finally Back In Stock At Walmart For Black Friday

Fingers crossed!

If you are still on the hunt to snag a PlayStation 5, there might be a glimmer of hope this week.

Sony’s best selling game console remains incredibly tough to find, but Walmart is reportedly restocking them and should have them for sale (well, until they run out again)

According to Mashable, there might also be some Xbox Series X back in stock, too.

Both of the coveted consoles have been nearly impossible to get since their respective releases back in 2020.

Walmart Plus ( $WMT ) subscribers get a chance to buy the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series Xhttps://t.co/hBq6bGOpl3 — TheStreet (@TheStreet) November 22, 2021

Walmart’s restock comes with a caveat, though: You have to be a paid Walmart+ member to get access.

How many times have you tried – and failed – to get a PlayStation 5?