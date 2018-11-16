Teenagers Can Ruin Your Marriage

If you feel like your marriage is strained under the pressures of raising a teenager, you aren’t alone. According to new research by the Journal of Marriage and Family, raising a teenager can present a new battleground for couple disagreements. When kids are younger it is easier for couples to work together and create decisions. As kids enter the teenage phase of life more arguments pop up with issues ranging from dating, and grades to future life decisions.

Parents of teens were found to experience the same level of stress as someone with a chronic illness or a dangerous job. Good communication and compromise can help couples get through the tough times.