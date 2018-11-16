Science Says Dudes With Beards Are Sexier

If you are trying to bring sexy back, then toss the razor and opt for a hairy face. According to science, men with beards and facial hair are perceived as more attractive. The findings reported by the Journal of Evolutionary Biology showed that women dig the hairy look. Heavy stubble was the most desirable, while second place went to guys with full-on beards and a small bit of stubble came in in third place. Good to know science has explained Dan Bilzerian (that and the money, house, adventure, drugs, muscles, etc).

What about back beards? Ya know, the whole back.