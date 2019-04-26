Thanos Does Damage On Google

Have you seen the cool trick that can let you feel the power of Thanos with the Infinity Gauntlet? This is not a spoiler from Avengers: Endgame, but if you haven’t seen Avengers: Infinity War, it will be lost on you. Open Google in a browser and type in Thanos. A picture of the gauntlet complete with Infinity Stones appears. Then click the glove. The infamous snap sound happens and the browser starts “self-destructing” removing half of the search results. Click the glove again to have things return to normal.
Google's Avengers Easter egg unleashes Thanos' destructive power on the web https://t.co/voFNfNGBwz #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/TbehR9apZU
— CNET (@CNET) April 26, 2019
