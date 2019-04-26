How To Keep Google From Tracking Your Every Move

Google is better than any private eye in knowing what you’ve been up to and where you’ve been. “It’s a creepy level of detail,” says CNBC’s Todd Haselton.

Thankfully you can delete the tracking logs, but it will require a little work. The first step is to open their Privacy Checkup and scroll down to Manage Location History from the Location History section. You’ll see a map of each place you’ve visited. Turn that off and make sure to delete the history.

Then hit up the Web & App Activity tracker section, turning that feature off as well to prevent Google’s other apps from keeping tabs on your whereabouts.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.