The 10 Most Essential Items Needed For When You’re Sick

Flu season is upon us so we know you’re going to get sick.



No matter how hard you try to prevent it some nasty co-worker or kid is going to make you ill.



I was recently sick with bronchitis and had to spend a few days at home.

Now I’m already a master at getting comfortable at home, but when you’re sick it’s a little bit tricky.

Here are some of the essential items or things every person needs to help the flu pass with ease.

1.) Put on your MOST comfortable clothing.

No one likes being sick and in uncomfortable clothes.

2.) Don’t forget some fuzzy socks or slippers!

Because keeping warm is essential!



3.) Find that extra comfy spot on your couch or bed.

Because once you find that spot, you’re not going to want to leave, and that’s totally ok!



4.) Grab your coziest blanket.

Because no one snuggles you the way your favorite blankie does.



5.) Get you some Cup Noodles!

Not only do they help when you can’t really eat, but they are FREAKING DELICIOUS!



6.) Keep your phone charger close.

Because we know you’re multi-tasking watching tv and scrolling the inter-webs.

Just because you feel like you’re dying, you CAN’T let your phone die too!



7.) ALWAYS keep your remote close or know where it is at all times.

Because when you’re sick it’s the perfect opportunity to binge watch EVERYTHING!

So yes Netflix, I AM STILL WATCHING. Quit judging me!



8.) Always have a big a$$ drink close by.

Because when you’re sick, you get very dehydrated, and hydration is KEY to feeling better!

So no, don’t drink soda, that will make you feel worse.

I prefer Gatorade or good old-fashioned water.



9.) Keep a box of tissues next to you.

10.) Even though you hate it, TAKE YOUR MEDS!

We know that it can be really gross sometimes, but they do help!

So suck it up and take your meds. You’ll feel better in a few days.



