Movies Coming Out in November You MUST See!

NOVEMBER 3RD

Thor: Ragnarok (RATED PG-13)

“Imprisoned, the mighty Thor finds himself in a lethal gladiatorial contest against the Hulk, his former ally. Thor must fight for survival and race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home and the Asgardian civilization.”

Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Tome Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, & Mark Ruffalo

A Bad Moms Christmas (RATED R)

“A Bad Moms Christmas follows our three under-appreciated and over-burdened women as they rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas.”

Starring: Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, & Kathryn Hahn

Last Flag Flying (RATED R)

“Thirty years after they served together in Vietnam, a former Navy Corpsman Larry “Doc” Shepherd re-unites with his old buddies, former Marines Sal Nealon and Reverend Richard Mueller, to bury his son, a young Marine killed in the Iraq War.”

Starring: Bryan Cranston, Laurence Fishburne, & Steve Carell

Lady Bird (RATED R)

“The adventures of a young woman living in Northern California for a year.”

Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Odeya Rush, & Kathryn Newton

My Friend Dahmer (RATED R)

“Before Jeffrey Dahmer became a notorious serial killer, he was a shy, alcoholic teen who never quite fit in. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Derf Backderf, this is the true, haunting story of Jeffrey Dahmer in high school.”

Starring: Ross Lynch, Anne Heche, & Vincent Kartheiser

LBJ (RATED R)

“The story of U.S. President Lyndon Baines Johnson from his young days in West Texas to the White House.”

Starring: Woody Harrelson, Bill Pullman, & Jennifer Jason Leigh

NOVEMBER 10TH

Murder on the Orient Express (RATED PG-13)

“A lavish train ride unfolds into a stylish & suspenseful mystery. From the novel by Agatha Christie, Murder on the Orient Express tells of thirteen stranded strangers & one man’s race to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again.”

Starring: Daisy Ridley, Johnny Depp, & Michelle Pfeiffer

Daddy’s Home 2 (RATED PG-13)

“Brad and Dusty must deal with their intrusive fathers during the holidays.”

Starring: Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, & Linda Cardellini

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (RATED R)

“In this darkly comic drama, a mother personally challenges the local authorities to solve her daughter’s murder, when they fail to catch the culprit.”

Starring: Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, & Sam Rockwell

NOVEMBER 17TH

Justice League (RATED PG-13)

“Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy.”

Starring: Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, & Ezra Miller

Wonder (RATED PG)

“Based on the New York Times bestseller, WONDER tells the incredibly inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman, a boy with facial differences who enters fifth grade, attending a mainstream elementary school for the first time.”

Starring: Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, & Owen Wilson

NOVEMBER 24TH

Coco (RATED PG)

“Aspiring musician Miguel teams up with charming trickster Hector on an extraordinary journey through the Land of the Dead.”

Starring: Edward James Olmos, Benjamin Bratt, Alanna Ubach, & Gael Garcia Bernal

Darkest Hour (RATED PG-13)

“During the early days of World War II, the fate of Western Europe hangs on the newly-appointed British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who must decide whether to negotiate with Hitler, or fight on against incredible odds.”

Starring: Gary Oldman, Lily James, & Ben Mendelsohn

Polaroid (RATED PG-13)

“High school loner Bird Fitcher has no idea what dark secrets are tied to the mysterious Polaroid vintage camera she stumbles upon, but it doesn’t take long to discover that those who have their picture taken meet a tragic end.”

Starring: Madelaine Petsch, Javier Botet, Kathryn Prescott, & Mitch Pileggi