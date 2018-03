This week Jon Smith welcomes Steve Marquardt, and Jim York to answer some common questions about guns, and gun buying. As well as carrying a gun in public. Also, Jon revelase what REALLY happened when he did a “desk pop” in his house, and how he got rid of the TV he ruined. Enjoy!

