The Greatest Mascots in College Football History

Sports Illustrated has ranked the greatest mascots in college football a dog with a famous pout has come in at number one. The pure white English bulldog has been a mascot for the University of Georgia since 1956.

Uga is his own economy; the dog’s mug is added to jerseys, coolers, hats and more. Uga is so revered by UGA fans that the University buries each Uga in a marble vault outside the football stadium.

Rounding out the top five of greatest college football mascots are the duck from University of Oregon, LSU’s Mike the Tiger, Bvevo from the University of Texas and Stanford University’s Tree.

