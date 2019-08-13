Life

PS5 Announcement Coming Soon?

Posted on

We could get a Sony Playstation 5 reveal at the start of the new year. Several online sites speculate there will be an unveiling of the new gaming system in February 2020. Other outlets say the PS5 information leak is unverified. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Comments
