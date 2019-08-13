PS5 Announcement Coming Soon?

We could get a Sony Playstation 5 reveal at the start of the new year. Several online sites speculate there will be an unveiling of the new gaming system in February 2020. Other outlets say the PS5 information leak is unverified. We’ll just have to wait and see.

New leak claims PS5 will be revealed in February 2020, alongside news of Ghost of Tsushima and more https://t.co/oxzRfnrPA8 pic.twitter.com/ELOevu4AAR — GamesRadar+ (@GamesRadar) August 13, 2019

RUMOR: There is a PlayStation Meeting event scheduled to take place on February 12th, 2020. Sony will reportedly announce new details regarding the PS5 console, including a release date.#PS5 #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/BVuKKyPI0s — PS5 News – PlayStation 5 (@PS5Console) August 13, 2019