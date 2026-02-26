Geek News on the Radio From February 26th, 2026

Mortal Kombat 2 Trailer
Wednesday Season 3 Trailer
Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Game Trailer
More Cast in God of War TV Show
Deadpool and Jurassic World Rebirth star Ed Skrein has now been cast as Baldur, the villain for the God of War TV show coming to Amazon. Read More
Zootopia 2 2025 Highest-Grossing Domestic Release
Zootopia 2 has hit another benchmark in the box office as the highest-grossing domestic release of 2025 beating out “A Minecraft Movie” making $424.2 million in North America. Read More
Sony and the Spider-Man Universe Reboot
After multiple flops with Spider-Man Universe movies such as Kraven, Morbius and Madame Webb, Sony has confirmed they are planning to reboot the Spider-Man Universe. Read more
Capybara Simulator
Forget the Goat Simulator, now it’s time for the Capybara to shine! The new game lets you experience what it’s like to live as a capybara which seems to be the new favorite animal of the internet. Read More