Florida Man Says Handgun Stolen During Home Orgy

If you’re planning to host sexy parties in your home, perhaps it would be best to keep your guns locked up, as one Florida man just learned the hard way.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the homeowner reported that his 9 mm Glock was stolen from the bedroom, but couldn’t name a suspect as the 20 guests attending the July orgy all wore masks. To make matters worse, the event, which was advertised on social media, encouraged guests to use fake names and bring along friends. Sgt. Todd Smith tells The Daytona Beach News-Journal that cops aren’t likely to crack this case, adding, “And DNA (identification) is not going to be an option.”

