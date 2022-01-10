The iPhone Turns 15

Shutterstock

Probably Steve Jobs’ biggest invention, the iPhone, was revealed 15 years ago.

January 9 marked 15 years since Jobs unveiled the iPhone at MacWorld Expo in San Francisco.

Jobs said the device was a mixture of an iPod, a phone, and a revolutionary way to use the internet.

“Today, Apple is going to reinvent the phone,” Jobs said at the Expo. He was not wrong.

Did you get a first-generation iPhone? Do you think someone else would have created a similar smartphone if Apple didn’t?