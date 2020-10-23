The Latest Streaming Numbers Are In And We’ve Been Watching Lots Of ‘Schitt’s Creek’

There’s nothing like winning nine Emmy awards to get seasoned fans and the uninitiated tuning in to a great TV show.
According to the latest figures from Nielsen, viewers streamed a ton of Schitt’s Creek as the cast and crew picked up their statues, making the Canadian export the fifth most-watched program during the week of Sept. 21.
#SchittsCreek has cracked Nielsen's list of top 10 most-streamed shows after sweeping the Emmys https://t.co/0qbpLQ3jEO
— Variety (@Variety) October 22, 2020
Fans also gave Ratched 1,632 million total minutes, along with Enola Holmes and The Blacklist, filling out the top three.
Binge-watching mainstay The Office remains the viewing pleasure for many, maintaining its place in the top 10 at number four.
What’s currently in your queue?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.