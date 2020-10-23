Family cat drags in two-headed snake

Pets make our life a little more interesting. A Palm Harbor, Florida woman says her cat brought back a present from a recent excursion – a two-headed snake.

Kay Rogers told station WFTS that their cat, “brings us presents all the time… This day, my daughter sent me a message. ‘Mom, she brought in a snake and it has two head.'”

Look What The Cat Dragged In! Family Pet Brings Two-Headed Snake Insidehttps://t.co/569yQ1tD26 pic.twitter.com/B99QC0BPKz — NDTV (@ndtv) October 23, 2020

So, what did they do with the snake? Since the two heads act independently, it was unlikely to survive in the wild. Working with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Rogers children put together a habit for the little guy… or guys.

FWC has since taken possession and is caring for and monitoring the rare snake.

