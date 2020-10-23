‘No Time To Die’ Could End Up On Netflix Or Apple TV+

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, James Bond’s 25th appearance on the big screen has been pushed back several times, with the latest release date now set for April 2, 2021.

Reportedly the studio is getting itchy and No Time to Die could, instead, make its debut on one of the major streaming services.

According to film critic and screenwriter Drew McWeeny, Apple is working hard behind the scenes to secure the movie rights for its Apple TV+ platform, with Netflix also a frontrunner.

Apple May Be Seeking to Acquire Bond Film ‘No Time to Die’ for Apple TV+ https://t.co/NecPkikYw9 by @hartleycharlton pic.twitter.com/3MPE1B8ybT — MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) October 23, 2020

McWeeny notes that it will not be an inexpensive endeavor for either company, tweeting, “The numbers I’ve been hearing the last few days are I N S A N E.”

