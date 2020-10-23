Life

Get 99-Cent Whoppers All Weekend At Burger King

If you love that flame-broiled flavor of the Whopper, you’ll be happy to know sinking your teeth into one this weekend will only cost you a buck.

Burger King has teamed up with Uber Eats for a 90s throwback promotion, selling its signature sandwich for the same price it was during the decade.

You just need to order through the Uber Eats app and you’ll get a discount on all delivery and pick-up orders.

The deal is only good through Sunday, so get moving.

How much take-out ordering have you been doing since the pandemic started?

