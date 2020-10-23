Get 99-Cent Whoppers All Weekend At Burger King

If you love that flame-broiled flavor of the Whopper, you’ll be happy to know sinking your teeth into one this weekend will only cost you a buck.
Burger King has teamed up with Uber Eats for a 90s throwback promotion, selling its signature sandwich for the same price it was during the decade.
‘90s kids, this one’s for you. Today through 10/25 get a @BurgerKing WHOPPER® at its original ‘90s price of 99¢ 🍔 Rad, right? #TBT pic.twitter.com/fQtDekvl5x
— Uber Eats (@UberEats) October 22, 2020
You just need to order through the Uber Eats app and you’ll get a discount on all delivery and pick-up orders.
The deal is only good through Sunday, so get moving.
How much take-out ordering have you been doing since the pandemic started?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.