‘Tab’ Was Just The Beginning – Coke Is Getting Rid Of 200 Drink Brands

By now you might have heard that Coca-Cola has done away with Tab – turns out that was just the beginning.

The beverage titan plans to discontinue more than 200 drink brands – about half its portfolio. Some of the brands on the chopping block include Odwalla, Zico coconut water, and Coca-Cola Life.

Coke CEO James Quincey said trimming its product list will allow it to focus on more profitable brands, like Coke Zero and the booming seltzer market.

