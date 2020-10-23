NASA To Announce ‘Exciting’ Moon Discovery On Monday

NASA has some exciting news about the Moon – but you’ll have to wait till Monday to find out.

On Friday, the space agency released a statement promising “an exciting new discovery about the Moon”, which will be shared Monday, Oct. 26th at noon.

It likely pertains to NASA’s Artemis program, which hopes to send astronauts to the moon’s surface by 2024, as the first step towards an eventual manned expedition to Mars.

NASA to announce 'exciting new discovery' about the moon on Monday https://t.co/6Uba5jGXxR pic.twitter.com/DXt76cUxfl — SPACE.com (@SPACEdotcom) October 22, 2020

What do you think the announcement will be? Do you think we’ll ever send humans to Mars in our lifetimes?