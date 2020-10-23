‘Smart Sensors’ Could Track Social Distancing In The Workplace

Businesses are trying to figure out how to stay safe in the workplace. One solution could be ‘smart sensors that track social distancing.

A company called PointGrab has developed sensors that can track the location of people inside the building, and set up alerts when people come closer than six feet.

If businesses are to get reluctant workers back into the office, finding ways to maintain social distancing will be key. An Israeli company thinks it can help, using smart sensors mounted on workplace ceilings. https://t.co/UmJlskuYTW — CNN (@CNN) October 23, 2020

The company has already deployed more than 10,000 sensors, which are roughly the size of a smoke alarm. However, some are concerned that the sensors could violate employee’s privacy.

How would you feel about sensors tracking your every move in the workplace? Is it worth it to keep people safe, or too much of a privacy violation?