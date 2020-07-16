“The Lost Boys” Musical

A musical version of the classic movie “The Lost Boys” is coming your way. English singer-songwriter G Tom Mac said the production is almost done and will hopefully be unveiled in New York in the next year or two. The 1987 teen horror/comedy film starred Jason Patric and Kiefer Sutherland. The story centered around a group of never-aging vampires in a small town. The new musical production titled “A Lost Boys Story” will follow a younger version of Sutherland’s character (David) as he arrives at an orphanage in America from Lithuania. Do you like it when big movies like this are made into musicals? (Tina Fey’s “Mean Girls” is another example. Also, “The Lion King”)

