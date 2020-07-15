Life

You Could Be Saying Goodbye to Some of Your Favorite Taco Bell Items

Get ready to say goodbye to some of your favorite items at Taco Bell. The fast-food chain is revamping its menu. According to insiders on the Taco Bell subreddit r/LiveMas, beginning in August, say Adios to the Loaded Grillers, the Quesaritos, Nachos Supreme, Spicy Tostada, Triple Layer Nacho, and the Beefy Frito Burrito.

Out with the old and in with the new are the New Beef Burrito, Chips & Cheese, and more!

