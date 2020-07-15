You Could Be Saying Goodbye to Some of Your Favorite Taco Bell Items

Get ready to say goodbye to some of your favorite items at Taco Bell. The fast-food chain is revamping its menu. According to insiders on the Taco Bell subreddit r/LiveMas, beginning in August, say Adios to the Loaded Grillers, the Quesaritos, Nachos Supreme, Spicy Tostada, Triple Layer Nacho, and the Beefy Frito Burrito.

.@tacobell is reportedly making some big changes to its menu including removing some popular items https://t.co/zpR5Ai4YcA — altpress (@AltPress) July 15, 2020

Out with the old and in with the new are the New Beef Burrito, Chips & Cheese, and more!