Apple Is Launching Its Own Daily News Podcast

Apple is joining the world of daily news! The company announced that it is launching its own daily news podcast called Apple News Today. The show will compete with The New York Times (which pardoned itself from the Apple News feed a few weeks ago), The Daily, and others Monday through Friday with seven to eight-minute-long new episodes. Apple News Today will be available through Apple Podcasts and Apple News.

