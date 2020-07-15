Wendy’s Is Giving Out Free Maple Bacon Chicken Croissants This Week, So Rise And Shine

If you haven’t tried Wendy’s breakfast this is the week to do so. The burger chain is now in the breakfast business and they want you to know it by giving away a free maple bacon chicken croissant.

In order to get the mouth-watering breakfast, simply download Wendy’s app, make a profile, then check out the offer in the “offers” tab. You must purchase another item to qualify for the breakfast sandwich, but Wendy’s is also offering a $1 coffee and BOGO bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast burrito.