Want To Be A Netflix Star?

Here’s your chance to be part of Netflix’s smash hit show Vikings: Valhalla. They are looking for men and women from all ethnic backgrounds to be extras in the show. The description includes: bone-thin, medium build, sporty types, tall, short, long and short hair, and bald men and women. What they don’t want: No beards or “grunge” looks. No “punk styles”. No crooked or missing teeth.

Netflix is also looking for people with unique skills such as archers, blacksmiths, farmers, and bakers. You have to be 18 years or older to be part of Vikings: Valhalla. And keep in mind – most of the show will be shot in Dublin, Ireland. They aren’t holding open casting calls because of the ongoing pandemic, but you can apply online by emailing [email protected]