Ex-Cop Headed to Prison For Making Homeless Man Lick Urinal

A former Honolulu police officer has been sentenced to four years in prison for forcing a homeless man to lick a urinal to avoid being arrested. The judge in the case told the ex-cop “This was the worst thing you’ve done in your life. You took from {that man} his only possession: his dignity as a human being.”

44-year-old John Rabago and another officer found the man in a stall of a public restroom at a shopping mall while checking out a nuisance complaint in 2018.
The man reportedly told the cop he would do anything to avoid being arrested. So, Rabago told him to lick the urinal or he would shove his face in the toilet.

At Wednesday’s sentencing, Rabago apologized saying he was not proud of his actions. The other responding officer is also facing charges.

