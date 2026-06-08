Boner of the Day June 8th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: YOU CAN’T BEHAVE THAT WAY IN SKEGNESS.

Samantha Gardiner, a woman in the U.K., has been sentenced to a year in prison after throwing a vodka bottle at a toddler. Police report that a 2-year-old child was being lifted onto an arcade ride by a relative, when Gardiner was sitting a few feet away. Gardiner had suddenly thrown a bottle of vodka at the child, hitting them in the side of the head, causing bruising and swelling. Before she had thrown the bottle, Gardiner was also seen exclaiming racial slurs. After assaulting the child, Gardiner had left and walked to another arcade. While on her way she purposely hit a random person in the head with her handbag. After being arrested by police, Gardiner “verbally abused” the officers, reportedly scratching one and spitting on another. She plead guilty to all counts of assault and harassment.

Read Here

Boner Candidate #2: UTAH DRIVERS MAKING UTAH PROUD

Passengers of the light rail in Seattle were surprised to see a different type of vehicle on the tracks this past Tuesday. A 70-year-old woman was seen driving an SUV with Utah license plates down the rails at Mount Baker station before coming to a stop. The woman claimed to be following her GPS and that it had directed her onto the tracks and into the station. There have been reports that the woman was a Seattle resident, and it is unknown why she was driving a car with Utah plates. The woman was taken to the hospital and the car was removed from the tracks by crane, delaying transit for a few hours.

Read Here

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: THIS IS IN NO WAY WHAT THE FCC IS MEANT TO BE. (sounds like weaponizing the government to me)

Brendan Carr, the Federal Communications Commission chair, hand-picked by President Trump, started an online dispute with Scott Pelley. Bari Weiss, the new editor-in-chief of CBS news, has recently overseen a series of unnecessary firings and has advocated for spreading false information about events involving the president. Pelley, a journalist, formally known for his work on 60 minutes, was shockingly fired for confronting Weiss in a meeting, after nearly four decades of working for CBS news. Carr made a post on X saying Pelley, the respected journalist and former White House correspondent, was the reason for Americans’ lack of trust in the media. “One of the reasons why trust in media is so low is because many legacy journalists are completely out of touch,” Carr wrote. Such actions have exposed Carr to criticism for using the FCC to restrict reporting about Trump.

Read Here